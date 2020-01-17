Women in Mexico are being used as “human Petri dishes” to experiment on unborn babies

Lars brings on Wesley J. Smith, an author and a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism to discuss his article about how researchers in Mexico are artificially impregnating women and aborting the embryos for scientific purposes. According to Smith, “The idea here is to create a new method for the fertility industry, in which women will be paid to mass-produce embryos within their bodies — surrogate conception, let’s call it — which will then be flushed out in the lab.” Listen below for more and check out the link below to view the article.
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/experimenters-pay-mexican-women-to-get-pregnant-and-abort/
