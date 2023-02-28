Wondering What Happens Next

I hope conservatives at every level realize what this current economy could lead to.

In the past, voters hand over power to the other party when one party runs down the economy.

It’s a combination of course-correction and punishment.

This time could be different. Deep debt and desperation could get us an election that’ll make the last two look like walks in the park, and times like these can breed demagogues.

People won’t be swayed by buzzwords. If someone says, I can save you from all that money you owe, all those bills you just cannot pay and I will pull you out of the hole you’re in, and we believe them…anything can happen.

These are the conditions under which free people have been known to elect socialism.