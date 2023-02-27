Woody Harrelson Is A Throwback

I caught the replay of Woody Harrelson’s monolog on “Saturday Night Live” and if you haven’t seen it, you can check it out right here.

The guest host ripped big government, big pharma and vaccine mandates, even joking that if the events of the last two years were written as a movie script, you’d throw it away as implausible.

It was soft-pedaled by the comedian’s frequent references to himself as a drug-taking “redneck hippie”, but even so, the cancel mob is sharpening its knives for the former “Cheers” star. I bet we’ve seen the last of him on “SNL”, which at its beginning was a counter-cultural, hip alternative to the staid comedy of people like Johnny Carson.

You don’t have to agree with everything he says, or has said, to get his drift.

“Rolling Stone” magazine discarded Harrelson as a conspiracy kook, which he is, no doubt. Doesn’t mean he’s always wrong.

But what I find fascinating is that Woody Harrelson is what American liberalism used to look like—deep-in-the-gut mistrust of “The Man” and profit-seeking corporations—and today’s liberals totally miss this.