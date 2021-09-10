Work crews uncover abandoned pet cemetery in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — This sounds like the beginning of a Stephen King book but it actually happened on San Antonio’s Northwest side.
Crews from the city’s Public Works Department were working on an improvement project on Prue Road this week when they made a startling discovery.
While a contractor was digging a ditch for new utility lines they uncovered two caskets.
There was a lot of speculation as to what …or who was inside.
Turns out they were from an abandoned pet cemetery that was located near the construction zone.
Public Works reports the caskets will be reburied in the same spot they were found.