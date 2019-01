SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Wurzbach Parkway will have ongoing lane closures as work on the Hardberger Park Land Bridge begins.

The City of San Antonio says the right lane will be closed in both directions on the parkway almost every day starting January 28th through most of the summer.

The closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Monday through Saturday. The city says the sidewalks and bicycle lanes will also be closed in the construction area.