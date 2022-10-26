“World’s dirtiest man” dies in Iran at 94
October 26, 2022 3:02AM CDT
Amou Haji sits in front of an open brick shack that the villagers constructed for him, on the outskirts of the village of Dezhgah in the Dehram district of the southwestern Iranian Fars province. Believed to be the worlds dirtiest man, villagers say that Haji's leather-like skin hasn't touched soap and water for more than 60 years.AFP via Getty Images
But “for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash,” IRNA reported.
A short documentary film titled “The Strange Life of Amou Haji” was made about his life in 2013, according to Iranian media outlets.
