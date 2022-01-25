      Weather Alert

Would a fight between US, Russia and Ukraine end with China being the winner?

Lars Larson
Jan 25, 2022 @ 3:07pm

If Russia does invade Ukraine, which seems likely now by most accounts, it’s hard to see how China’s President Xi Jinping doesn’t win. He backs Russia, the U.S. backs NATO and Ukraine.  His counterpoint in the U.S., Joe Biden, lacks a clear strategy to ensure that the transatlantic community emerges from the latest standoff with Moscow in a stronger position with China in the ring of global geopolitics.  For more information, Lars speaks with Lt. Col. Jim Carafano, who is an expert in national security and foreign policy challenges with the Heritage Foundation.

