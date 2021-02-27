Would-be auto thief shot at Comal County gas station
SAN ANTONiO (KTSA News) -A carjacking suspect has been shot by the vehicle owner at a gas station in Bulverde.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred around 8:20 Saturday morning in the 35000 block of FM 3159. The suspect fled with at least 3 other people in an older model red SUV.
The wounded man was found moments later on HWY 46 West. Bulverde-Spring Branch EMS transported him to Stone Oak Methodist Hospital where he was treated and released to Comal County Sheriff’s Detectives.
The search continues for the other people involved who fled in the red SUV. They’re described as 2 adult Hispanic males and 1 adult Hispanic female.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.