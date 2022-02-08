      Weather Alert

Would you still vote GOP if the candidate is a swinger?

Lars Larson
Feb 8, 2022 @ 5:42pm

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam has admitted him and his wife used to be apart of an invite-only Portland swingers group for swapping sexual partners. He is now a top candidate in the Republican primary for Oregon governor to replace Kate Brown. Would you vote for a conservative candidate for Governor who admits he and his wife were swingers for a time? Take a listen below to hear Lar’s opinion as he questions Stan Pulliam on the Lars Larson Show.

The post Would you still vote GOP if the candidate is a swinger? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

