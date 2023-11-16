Wreaths Across America asking for donations to buy wreaths for headstones at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Wreaths Across America, a non-profit that lays wreaths on graves at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery during the holidays, is short on donations.

They’re hoping residents of Military City USA will help out to honor those who have served.

Matt Kostak is the fundraising coordinator for the organization.

He tells KSAT-12 that with the holidays upon us, they have enough funds for just 12,000 wreaths.

Kostak says they would love to get enough donations to place wreaths on 20,000 to 30,000 headstones. That’s about a quarter of the cemetery.

A 17 dollar donation will buy one wreath.

You can make a donation until November 28 at sanantoniohonor.com

About 5,000 volunteers will place the wreaths on headstones December 16.

The public is invited to attend.