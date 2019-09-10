Wrong Bexar County Inmate sent to mental health facility
Photo: Pxhere
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some confusion involving two female inmates at the Bexar County Jail.
The women share the same name.
One of them was being held on a misdemeanor DWI charge and back on August 30th, she was sent to the Mentally Ill Offenders Facility.
The error was discovered the next day and Amanda Garcia was sent back to the county lock up. The other inmate, also named Amanda Garcia, was released to MIOF custody a few hours later. She was behind bars for a 2017 drug conviction.
The Sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation and the staff involved in the incident will face disciplinary action.