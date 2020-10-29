Wrong turn on San Antonio’s West side leads to arrest for suspicion of driving while drunk
Photo: MGN
San Antonio (KTSA News) — Ever turn onto the wrong road while driving in the dark? Most of us have.
But this guy’s navigation error wasn’t just because of a lack of lighting.
At around 2 A.M. Thursday, a man driving near I-10 and Cincinnati Avenue took a left turn onto what he thought was a roadway.
It wasn’t.
The man ended up on some railroad tracks. He took his small Ford on what must have been one heck of a bumpy ride before he get stuck.
San Antonio Police were called to the scene and they arrested him on suspicion of driving while drunk.
No injuries were reported.