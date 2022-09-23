Wrong way driver and passenger killed in crash on San Antonio’s West side

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead following a head on crash involving an 18 wheeler.

The crash happened at around 3 A.M. Friday on Highway 90 near Cupples. The driver of a white car was traveling in the wrong lane, eastbound in the westbound, when they collided head on with the 18 wheeler.

The truck driver was not hurt but is said to be shaken up by the crash.

The driver and a passenger in the car did not survive.

The crash caused the closure of the highway while police investigated and the wreckage was removed.

No names have been released.