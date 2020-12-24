      Weather Alert

Wrong-way driver accused of causing 2 fatal wrecks in San Antonio’s South Side

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 24, 2020 @ 5:55am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A wrong-way driver apparently caused two fatal wrecks on Christmas Eve in the city’s South Side.

KSAT-TV reports the  first deadly crash occurred around 2:45 Thursday morning on Loop 410 at Roosevelt when the driver of a sedan swerved to avoid hitting the wrong-way vehicle and slammed into the back of an eighteen wheeler. The driver of the sedan was killed.

The wrong-way driver kept going and crashed into another vehicle, causing it to overturn on Loop 410 at Moursund Boulevard. The person behind the wheel of the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

