Wrong way driver crashes head on into another vehicle, arrested for suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police have arrested a man who caused a crash while driving in the wrong direction on IH-35 early Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 A.M. near San Pedro Avenue.

Police were alerted that there was a wrong way driver on the highway. They located the man but before they could stop him, he crashed head on into another vehicle.

The driver he collided with wasn’t seriously hurt but he was brought to a hospital to be checked out.

The wrong way driver’s name hasn’t been released but he has been arrested for suspicion of DWI.