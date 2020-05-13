      Weather Alert

Wrong way driver crashes into a van carrying 5 people on IH-35 in San Antonio

Don Morgan
May 13, 2020 @ 5:36am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people, including a 3 year old child, were hurt when a wrong way driver slammed into the mini van they were in.

The crash happened on IH-35 southbound near Southwest Military Drive at around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday.

A man driving the wrong way hit the van carrying 5 people head on.

A 47 year old woman in the van suffered a broken leg and a 3 year old was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

The wrong way driver is in serious condition at a local hospital. He’s facing a charge of intoxication assault.

