Wrong way driver crashes into a van carrying 5 people on IH-35 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people, including a 3 year old child, were hurt when a wrong way driver slammed into the mini van they were in.
The crash happened on IH-35 southbound near Southwest Military Drive at around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday.
A man driving the wrong way hit the van carrying 5 people head on.
A 47 year old woman in the van suffered a broken leg and a 3 year old was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.
The wrong way driver is in serious condition at a local hospital. He’s facing a charge of intoxication assault.