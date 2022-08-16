Wrong way driver injured in head on crash with Bexar County Deputy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman is in the hospital after a head-on collision with an off duty deputy.
The deputy was on his way to work at around 10 P.M. Monday when he crashed with another vehicle on FM 1346 and Loop 1604.
The deputy, who works out of the East patrol substation, suffered minor injuries in the crash but the driver in the other car was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Early reports state that the woman was driving on the wrong side of the road.
The investigation continues.