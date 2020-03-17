Wrong way driver sends family of six to the hospital
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family of six is recovering after the car they were in was hit by a wrong way driver.
San Antonio Police say at around 3 A.M., they received a complaint of a wrong way driver on IH-35.
A few minutes later, a man in a pick-up was driving south in the northbound lane of IH-35 near the I-37 interchange ran into the car carrying the family.
The two adults and four children were brought to an area hospital. They’re all expected to survive.
It’s believed the the man driving the pick-up was drunk at the time of the crash. He was also brought to the hospital and will likely be charged.
The ramp from 35 south to Highway 281 was closed for nearly three hours while police investigated the crash.