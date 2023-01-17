WTH– Worse Than Harry?

I was reading a funny column suggesting that the twit formerly known as Prince Harry is the worst export from the UK since the Boston Tea Party.

Not a lot of Harry defenders in the comments section, but the attempts to define a worse export are hilarious. A few suggestions were:

’80s Jaguars

’70s Triumphs

haggis

spotted dick

Wham!

Then, others pointed out that we sent THEM Meagan. Another person noted that at least we took her back.

Clearly, Harry merely had to do…nothing…and he was set for life. If things went wrong, he’d be King of England. That’s quite a Plan B.

We have four hundred years of entangled history with the British people. To be the worst export is some kinda accomplishment.

Is there anything WTH?