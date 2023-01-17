KTSA KTSA Logo

WTH– Worse Than Harry?

By Jack Riccardi
January 17, 2023 3:20PM CST
Share
WTH– Worse Than Harry?

I was reading a funny column suggesting that the twit formerly known as Prince Harry is the worst export from the UK since the Boston Tea Party.

Not a lot of Harry defenders in the comments section, but the attempts to define a worse export are hilarious. A few suggestions were:

  • ’80s Jaguars
  • ’70s Triumphs
  • haggis
  • spotted dick
  • Wham!

Then, others pointed out that we sent THEM Meagan. Another person noted that at least we took her back.

Clearly, Harry merely had to do…nothing…and he was set for life. If things went wrong, he’d be King of England. That’s quite a Plan B.

We have four hundred years of entangled history with the British people. To be the worst export is some kinda accomplishment.

Is there anything WTH?

More about:
550 KTSA
Harry
jack riccardi
late afternoon show
Meghan

Popular Posts

1

Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
2

Three family members, including child, killed in crash on San Antonio's Northeast side
3

SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
4

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
5

Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed