Wrong way driver killed in fiery crash on I-10
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person was killed in a fiery crash in the Eastbound lane of I-10 near La Cantera.
Police say they received a call about a wrong way driver in a white Mercedes at around 3:30 this morning.
A short time later, an 18 wheeler nearly hit the car on head. The trailer clipped the car which then spun out of control and slammed into a concrete barrier set up in a construction zone.
The woman was ejected as the car flipped over. The car then caught fire.
Crews found the woman and began CPR but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver did stop and cooperated with officers while they investigated the crash.