WWII veteran, retired SAPD officer celebrates 100 birthday

By Christian Blood
April 20, 2023 7:33PM CDT
Sergeant James Gaffney

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Sergeant James Gaffney celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, and numerous friends, family and neighbors attended a gathering at a residence on the Northeast Side.

Sergeant Gaffney served honorably in the United States Coast Guard during WWII and was deployed in the North Sea and was aboard a ship in the English Channel on D-Day.

Sergeant Gaffney is the oldest living San Antonio Police Department retiree.

