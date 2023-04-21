WWII veteran, retired SAPD officer celebrates 100 birthday
April 20, 2023 7:33PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Sergeant James Gaffney celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, and numerous friends, family and neighbors attended a gathering at a residence on the Northeast Side.
Sergeant Gaffney served honorably in the United States Coast Guard during WWII and was deployed in the North Sea and was aboard a ship in the English Channel on D-Day.
Sergeant Gaffney is the oldest living San Antonio Police Department retiree.
Please join 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 in joining SAPD in a salute to this true American Hero.
