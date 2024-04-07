X marks the spot in Kerrville during last two solar eclipse paths

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Having the moon’s shadow drag across your area once is beyond rare, but twice in a span of only six months is all but unheard of.

Having said that, the Hill Country town of Kerrville is experiencing what few other places ever have, especially in a 6-month timeframe.

It all started with an annular eclipse, which brought a ring of fire over Kerrville, and much of the Hill Country, on Saturday, October 14. The expected influx of people heading toward the city prompted officials to cancel youth soccer games held that day.

Even as far back as October, Kerrville was well-aware that an even more significant eclipse would be coming soon.

“We have been preparing for over two years for this event,” said Judy Eychner, Mayor of Kerrville. “They started to prepare before I took office and safety has been our number one issue.”

Based on numbers estimated in October, Kerr County became one of numerous counties in the path of Monday’s total solar eclipse to issue disaster declarations simply to handle the rapid boost of people coming to the area to experience the rare celestial event.

“They’re bringing in people from other parts of Texas to help because we’re going to need additional personnel,” said Eychner. “I can’t say enough good things about our police department, fire, EMS, sheriff’s office, everybody.”

Kerrville has the unusual distinction, along with a few other Hill Country communities, of sitting in the middle of the ‘X’ pattern made by October’s annular eclipse and Monday’s total eclipse.

“We are right smack tab in the middle, and this will be the only time people will see this,” said Eychner.

Visitors as far away as London, England are making their way to Kerrville for the total eclipse, but it looks like Mother Nature may not cooperate with everyone’s plans. Cloud cover and possibly severe weather are expected throughout the region on Monday, and that weather pattern should extend through Tuesday or Wednesday.

So, what does that mean for the projected number of visitors headed to Kerrville?

“It’s hard to say, we’re about 25,000 people now, we expect three to four times what we have,” said the Mayor.

Early estimates show Kerrville expecting upwards of 100,000 visitors for the eclipse, and other areas, including Fredericksburg, Uvalde, Medina, Copperas Cove and Killeen could see similar numbers.

Major metropolitan areas, like San Antonio, Austin and Dallas-Ft. Worth will not fall directly in the path of totality, but they will be on the outer edges. Given that fact, traffic delays are expected during the early to mid-afternoon hours on Monday.