XFL Championship Game to be played in Houston
Arlington, TX - February 9, 2020 - Globe Life Park: Brian Folkerts (67) of the St Louis BattleHawks and Gelen Robinson (98) of the Dallas Renegades during a regular season XFL game
(Photo by Joshua Gateley / ESPN Images)
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — The XFL announced Thursday it will be hosting its championship game in Houston in April.
The game will be played at TDECU Stadium on the campus of the University of Houston on April 26th.
“Houston is a great all-around sports town with top-notch facilities, an amazing community of football fans and a solid infrastructure,” said XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck. “We are grateful to the city and the Sports Authority for opening its doors once again to the XFL and we look forward to welcoming fans from across Texas, as well as the entire country, to join us in celebrating this special moment in XFL history.”
The game will air on ESPN at 2 p.m. that day.
“We’re tremendously excited to have been selected as the site for the XFL’s championship game,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “This league has animated football fans from across our region, and we look forward to continuing to showcase Harris County as one of the greatest sports towns in America. We want to thank the league for choosing Houston and we look forward to welcoming football fans from across the nation to what is sure to be a memorable championship game.”
The XFL kicked off its inaugural season in its rebirth this past weekend. Tickets for the XFL Championship will go on sale in March.