XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis

Associated Press
Apr 13, 2020 @ 2:47pm
Arlington, TX - February 9, 2020 - Globe Life Park: Brian Folkerts (67) of the St Louis BattleHawks and Gelen Robinson (98) of the Dallas Renegades during a regular season XFL game (Photo by Joshua Gateley / ESPN Images)

The XFL has filed for bankruptcy, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league. The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday. The league said Monday in a news release that it wasn’t insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

