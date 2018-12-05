XFL is back — and coming to Texas
By Dennis Foley
|
Dec 5, 2018 @ 5:19 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The XFL is making a comeback that includes bringing two teams to Texas.

“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” said XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”

The two Texas teams will play in Dallas-Fort Worth — at Globe Life Park in Arlington — and in Houston at the University of Houston.

The other six cities are:

  • Los Angeles – StubHub Center
  • New York – MetLife Stadium
  • St. Louis – The Dome at America’s Center
  • Seattle – CenturyLink Field
  • Tampa Bay – Raymond James Stadium
  • Washington, DC – Audi Field

The league says it will be offering a fan-centric and family-friendly football experience.

Season tickets are on sale now.  The first season kicks off February 8-9, 2020.

