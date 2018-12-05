XFL is back — and coming to Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The XFL is making a comeback that includes bringing two teams to Texas.

“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” said XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”

The two Texas teams will play in Dallas-Fort Worth — at Globe Life Park in Arlington — and in Houston at the University of Houston.

The other six cities are:

Los Angeles – StubHub Center

New York – MetLife Stadium

St. Louis – The Dome at America’s Center

Seattle – CenturyLink Field

Tampa Bay – Raymond James Stadium

Washington, DC – Audi Field

The league says it will be offering a fan-centric and family-friendly football experience.

Season tickets are on sale now. The first season kicks off February 8-9, 2020.