“YES!” ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe’ debuting June 23 on Paramount+

Jun 2, 2022 @ 3:08pm

Cue the air guitar: Beavis and Butt-Head’s recently announced return is happening sooner than previously thought — June 23.

Their first adventure in more than 10 years, Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe is billing itself as “the dumbest science fiction movie made.”

According to the streaming service, the snickering pair are “sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998, leading to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results.”

“After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.”

Back in 2020, ABC Audio reported that Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge had inked a deal to write, produce and, of course, voice new B&B content for Comedy Central.

Paramount+ is owned by the same parent company as the comedy network.

Beavis and Butt-Head launched on MTV in 1993 with a series of janky-looking animated shorts, including Frog Baseball, which would never pass in today’s society, making the movie’s time travel plot a rich comedy field to mine.

The show became a smash and later extended to full episodes that were interspersed with scenes of the boys making fun of music videos … because those were still a thing in 1993.

Beavis and Butt-Head spawned a hit movie, the 1996 road trip flick Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which spawned a best-selling soundtrack to boot.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

