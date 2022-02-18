      Weather Alert

Yoko Ono tribute album released Friday

Associated Press
Feb 18, 2022 @ 6:29am

NEW YORK (AP) – Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie believes Yoko Ono’s songwriting is “incredibly overdue for a reevaluation — or in some cases, just an evaluation.”

Gibbard has led the charge on an Ono tribute album out today called “Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono.”

It includes remakes of her songs by Gibbard, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast and Flaming Lips.

Gibbard says if people listen to even one of the songs, he’s succeeded.

He jokes, “The project was not conceived with the goal of being invited to Thanksgiving at the Dakota.”

He’s never even met Ono. Today is her 89th birthday.

TAGS
Yoko Ono
Popular Posts
More than 2,100 hidden camera images recovered from Kendall Co. rental cabin
Bexar County Jail inmate dies from lung illness
Former Middle School Janitor arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12 year old
San Antonio woman sentenced for stealing $667,000 from Windcrest church
Medina County jail inmate found dead in his cell
Connect With Us Listen To Us On