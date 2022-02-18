Yoko Ono tribute album released Friday

NEW YORK (AP) – Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie believes Yoko Ono’s songwriting is “incredibly overdue for a reevaluation — or in some cases, just an evaluation.”
Gibbard has led the charge on an Ono tribute album out today called “Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono.”
It includes remakes of her songs by Gibbard, David Byrne, Japanese Breakfast and Flaming Lips.
Gibbard says if people listen to even one of the songs, he’s succeeded.
He jokes, “The project was not conceived with the goal of being invited to Thanksgiving at the Dakota.”
He’s never even met Ono. Today is her 89th birthday.