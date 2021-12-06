You Can Do Something Amazing Right Now

We are now in our last week of raising gifts and donations for “Wrappin’ With Jack 2021” with Family Service Association of San Antonio.
At the end of this week, whatever we’ve raised will determine if all–or only some–of these families will have a wrapped Christmas gift for each family member.
We’re behind where we need to be, but in my experience, a lot of listeners wait until this week, and then step up.
So, that time is now.
It’s hard for me to ask, especially with everything else going on.
But, as a dad, I also cannot imagine a Christmas morning of explaining to a little girl or boy that “Santa didn’t have our new address” or something like that.
Please share the link and give what you can.