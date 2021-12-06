      Weather Alert

You Can Do Something Amazing Right Now

Jack Riccardi
Dec 6, 2021 @ 3:19pm

We are now in our last week of raising gifts and donations for “Wrappin’ With Jack 2021” with Family Service Association of San Antonio.

At the end of this week, whatever we’ve raised will determine if all–or only some–of these families will have a wrapped Christmas gift for each family member.

We’re behind where we need to be, but in my experience, a lot of listeners wait until this week, and then step up.

So, that time is now.

It’s hard for me to ask, especially with everything else going on.

But, as a dad, I also cannot imagine a Christmas morning of explaining to a little girl or boy that “Santa didn’t have our new address” or something like that.

Please share the link and give what you can.

TAGS
550 KTSA Family Service Association jack riccardi Just A Minute San Antonio Wrappin' With Jack
Popular Posts
Anthony Fauci: The Medical Version of Chicken Little
Lawsuit Over An Employees Hurt Feelings?
Baltimore Ravens linebacker struck in the leg by stray bullet
Nearly Everyone Is Working, But Kate Doesn’t Want Them To Have To Pay Their Bills
Joe Biden Has Changed America From First Place To Limping In Last
Connect With Us Listen To Us On