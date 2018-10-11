You can make a chalk outline in San Antonio this weekend. Not THAT kind!

Remember how much fun it was to get a big bucket of chalk and create some artwork on the sidewalk in front of your house?

That spirit lives on in a festival taking place in downtown San Antonio on Saturday.

It’s the 15th annual Chalk It Up event. About 100 artist will be using chalk to create murals on some downtown sidewalks.

Scott Williams at Art Pace San Antonio tells us from 10 until 4, the artist will be on the sidewalks of North Main and Houston streets, creating their art for those walking and driving by.

There have food trucks and music planned as well.

Keep in mind the art is created with chalk so the pieces will only last until the next rainfall.

Chalk It Up