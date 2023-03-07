You Can’t Have Just One…

FILE - This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Kellogg's announced Tuesday, June 21, 2022 that it is splitting into three companies: a cereal maker, a snack maker and a plant-based food company. Kellogg's, whose brands include Eggo waffles, Rice Krispies cereal and MorningStar Farms vegetarian products, said the proposed spinoffs of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based companies are expected to be completed by the end of 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

…favorite cereal.

No normal person could settle on just one. Nope. Don’t even try.

Long before “Seinfeld” made it a thing, I had fallen—hard—for late night cereal as a snack or lazy bachelor’s dinner. So, I tend to think of “favorite AM cereal” and “favorite nighttime”.

In the morning, I’d love to sit down to a bowl of Grape Nut Flakes, Apple Jacks (c’mon, obviously), Cheerios. Corn Flakes and Special K. For non-sweetened cereals, honey.

Nighttime kitchen raid favorites: Cocoa Krispies, Life/Cinnamon Life, Frosted Flakes and any of the 52 varieties of Mini-Wheats.

Yes, you drink the milk.

No, you do not buy milk already flavored with cereal residue. Weird.