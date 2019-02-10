You Heard The News BEFORE It Happened
By Trey Ware
Feb 10, 2019 @ 12:24 PM

After appearing on my morning show Friday where we talked for an hour about his candidacy for Mayor, Greg Brockhouse made it official at a kick-off party on Saturday.

He told me he is tired of the behind-closed-doors leadership style of Mayor Nirenberg. If he becomes Mayor, Brockhouse said every thing will be done in the open.

He even promised to give everyone his personal cell number.

I mentioned that conservatives are looking to him to stop the rush to the left San Antonio is taking, and asked him if he is the true choice of conservatives, or a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

I also asked if there was anything in his background that would be  a problem, ala the black face scandal in the news today.

Hear his answers to these questions and many more right here. 

The entire podcast is on the Trey Ware page.

