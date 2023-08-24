KTSA KTSA Logo

Young girl found roaming alone on Loop 410 access road, SAPD

By Christian Blood
August 24, 2023 7:11AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A child around 3 to 4 years old is safe after she was seen wandering alone along a busy access road early Thursday morning.

San Antonio police say someone called 911 after they saw the young girl walking along Loop 410 in the area of Harry Wurzbach Road.

Investigators say the girl does not speak English or Spanish, so communication could be a challenge.

Police say the girl’s mother has been contacted, and an investigation is underway to figure out why the girl was outside of her home drifting along a highway.

