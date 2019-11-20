      Weather Alert

Young lives are being ruined by rushing into gender-change surgery.

Lars Larson
Nov 20, 2019 @ 12:03am

Lars brings on Walt Heyer, an author, and public speaker who raises public awareness about those who regret gender change to talk about people having gone through gender-change surgery and the regret they live with. Heyer explains, “this is not an issue of sexuality, these people do not like the body they’re in and it’s an issue of not liking who they are which is also known as body dysmorphia, a mental health disorder.” Listen below for more.

The post Young lives are being ruined by rushing into gender-change surgery. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Listen
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
KTSA News