Young man rescued from floodwaters in San Antonio’s Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A young man has been rescued from the floodwaters of Leon Creek in the city’s Northwest Side. He told firefighters he was riding his bicycle to work around 4 this morning when he got swept up by high water near Leon Creek at Bandera Road.

Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department says the young man used his cell phone to call for help. He stayed in touch with rescue crews via cell phone until he was pulled out of the floodwaters.

He was checked by EMS on the scene and released.