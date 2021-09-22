Young Women’s Leadership Academy named National Blue Ribbon School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Young Women’s Leadership Academy in San Antonio ISD is one of only 26 Texas schools to be recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.
The Young Women’s Leadership Academy is the only school in Bexar County to be given the award. 325 schools across the country were recognized this week.
The distinction is awarded by the U.S. Department of Education annually and recognizes up to 420 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the country based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said at an event at an awardee school in Illinois yesterday. “I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
Here is a list of the 26 schools in Texas to be named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools:
• Alamo – Zeferino Farias Elementary School, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District.
• Atlanta – Atlanta Elementary School, Atlanta Independent School District.
• Brownsville – Gallegos Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.
• Brownsville – Mittie A Pullam Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.
• Dallas – Christ The King Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas.
• Dallas – Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, Dallas Independent School District.
• Dallas – Trinidad “Trini” Garza Early College High School At Mountain View, Dallas Independent School District.
• Dickinson – Calder Road Elementary School, Dickinson Independent School District.
• Edinburg – South Texas Preparatory Academy, South Texas Independent School District.
• El Paso – Clendenin Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.
• El Paso – Hawkins Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.
• El Paso – Lamar Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.
• El Paso – Ramona Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.
• El Paso – Vista Hills Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.
• Hidalgo – Hidalgo Elementary School, Hidalgo Independent School District.
• Houston – North Houston Early College High School, Houston Independent School District.
• Lake Jackson – A. P. Beutel Elementary School, Brazosport Independent School District.
• Lamesa – Klondike High School, Klondike Independent School District.
• McAllen – Achieve Early College High School, McAllen Independent School District.
• Mesquite – Porter Elementary School, Mesquite Independent School District.
• San Antonio – Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio Independent School District.
• San Benito – South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy, South Texas Independent School District.
• Seguin – Navarro Elementary School, Navarro Independent School District.
• Spearman – Spearman Junior High School, Spearman Independent School District.
• Sugar Land – Logos Preparatory Academy, Logos Preparatory Academy.
• Valley Mills – Valley Mills Elementary School, Valley Mills Independent School District.
US Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona @SecCardona congratulates the 2021 National Blue Ribbon School awardees yesterday at @SundlingJH as part of the @usedgov #BackToSchool bus tour. Way to go #NBRS2021!🎉 https://t.co/u3R44UqD7V https://t.co/sqZB0Q5995
— National Blue Ribbon (@NatlBlueRibbon) September 22, 2021
