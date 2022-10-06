Your Best Friend On TV

They never ever said “don’t tell your parents about what we’re talking about”, which is something too many kids are hearing too often these day.

The two TV shows that came out in the same week in 1955, “Captain Kangaroo” on CBS and “The Mickey Mouse Club” on ABC, like “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and “Sesame Street” (at least back when I was a kid) were made for kids, but in a sense were also made for parents.

Carefully, they reinforced universal ideas like knowledge, respect and kindness. There was no daylight between what was “right” at home and what was “right” with these TV friends.

If you were alone, or didn’t have similar-aged siblings, they were your best friends on TV.