Your home is an easy target for thieves during the holidays

It’s the time of year when we’re enjoying family, friends and new goodies we’ve purchased, but that can quickly change if your family is a victim of theft.

State farm Insurance Agent Jaime Luna tells us that in 2017 Texas ranked 2nd in the nation for the most theft claims.

“People are distracted this time of year which makes us easy targets for thieves.”

So he suggests these simple steps to secure your home and protect your property from theft:

Make sure your doors and windows are locked when you leave.

Be careful about posting vacation or travel plans on social media.

Use automatic timers on lights when you’re away.

Have a trusted neighbor pickup mail and newspaper and take out garbage.

Do not have electronics, money or jewelry lying out in view from a window.

Porch pirates are looking to strike as well so if you’re expecting a package to be delivered while you’re out of town, Jaime recommends you ask a neighbor to be on the lookout for your delivery. Then find out of they can bring it inside their home for safe keeping until you get back form your trip.