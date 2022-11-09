ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Your mood probably isn’t going to improve,” Del Griffith (John Candy) tells Neil Page (Steve Martin) in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”. It’s the scene where Del is telling Neil that the next leg of their odyssey will be by bus, a form of travel the persnickety Page has never used.

After last night’s results, this may not be what you want to hear/read.

CNBC reports 73% of “forgiven” student loan debt borrowers plan to spend more on travel, dining out and new tech in the next 12 months.

Citing the Intelligent.com survey, it looks like these folks expect that they will have a lot more discretionary spending wiggle-room.

Nice to know someone will.

Seriously, though, I thought the argument from Biden, Warren et. al. was that people with student loans were struggling to put food on the table, not reserve a table.

Who could’ve seen this coming?

Pretty much everyone.