Your Pizza Dinner Takes A Hit From Biden’s Supply Chain Issues

Lars Larson
Feb 8, 2022 @ 5:53pm

Between low employment numbers, and massive supply chain shortages thanks to poor policies by our Commander-in-Chief, businesses all over feel pressure, but is it enough to keep you from getting your dinner? Lars speaks with “Papa” John Schnatter, the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Papa John’s International to hear how the supply chain issues and labor shortages are effecting pizza industry.

 

The post Your Pizza Dinner Takes A Hit From Biden's Supply Chain Issues appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

