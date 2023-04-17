KTSA KTSA Logo

YouTube reinstates Trump’s account ahead of 2024 campaign

By CBS News
April 17, 2023 8:06AM CDT
Share

Popular Posts

1

Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2

8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital
3

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar warning of dangers surrounding THC vape pens
4

San Antonio teen dies after he was stabbed during a fight
5

San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect