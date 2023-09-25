KTSA KTSA Logo

Zavala County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy finds 7 illegal immigrants in a van during traffic stop in La Pryor

By Don Morgan
September 24, 2023 9:01PM CDT
Photo: Zavala County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early morning traffic stop ended up being a human smuggling bust.

It happened just after 2:30 Sunday morning in the Zavala County community of La Pryor, about 100 miles Southwest of San Antonio.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy had stopped a van for a traffic violation but when he looked in the back of the van he noticed something suspicious.

The back seats were removed and several people were lying on the floor.

The deputy called for backup and all seven people in the back of the van turned out to be Mexican nationals in the U-S illegally.

The immigrants were turned over to the Border Patrol while the driver and a passenger in the front seat were taken to the Zavala County Jail on third degree felony charges of Smuggling of Human Persons.

Their names haven’t been released.

 

Photo: Zavala County Sheriff’s Office
Photo: Zavala County Sheriff’s Office

 

Photo; Zavala County Sheriff’s Office
