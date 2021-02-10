Zoom filter creates a purr-fect moment during a virtual court hearing in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Texas lawyer was probably hoping his most recent court appearance would be scratched from the record.
During a Zoom hearing of the 394th Judicial Court, Attorney Rod Ponton wasn’t aware that he was showing up on the screen as a cat.
It seems someone had turned on the filters that change the user’s face to that of an animal. In this case, an adorable kitten.
Judge Roy B. Ferguson told Ponton that he had the Zoom filter turned on.
After asking the Judge if he could hear him, Ponton informed the court that he was not a cat.
The Attorney’s assistant tried to turn the filter off but it was the Judge who talked him through the process.
This happened during a trial of a man accused of trying to leave the U.S. with contraband.
Of course the video was posted on YouTube.