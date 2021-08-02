ZZ Top back on stage after death of Dusty Hill

LOS ANGELES (AP) – ZZ Top has resumed touring, just days after the death of bassist Dusty Hill.
Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons says that’s what Hill told them to do.
ZZ Top performed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Friday, with guitar tech Elwood James taking over bass duties.
Gibbons tells Variety magazine Hill told him he was going to have his hip checked out and he was “adamant” that the show must go on.
Gibbons says while it’s unlikely for someone to die from a broken hip, right now all he knows is that Hill fell asleep and never woke up.
Check out this video of the opening song a fan posted on YouTube.