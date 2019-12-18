      Weather Alert

ZZ Top, KC and the Sunshine Band, Keith Urban coming to San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 18, 2019 @ 1:38pm
SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 25: Billy Gibbons (R) and Dusty Hill of ZZ Top perform on stage on day 2 of the F1 Rocks Singapore concert at Fort Canning Park on September 25, 2009 in Singapore. (Photo by Alphonso Chan/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – For months, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has been teasing us by releasing the names of some of the acts next year, but now we have the complete lineup.

The 2020 show opens February 6th with Cody Johnson, followed by Sammy Hagar and The Circle on Friday, February 7th. The rest of the acts are as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 pm -Carly Pearce and Michael Ray. Dustin Lynch will perform following the rodeo at 7 pm.

Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 pm -Aaron Watson. The 7 pm performance features Jon Pardi.

Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 pm-Chris Young

Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 pm -Laura Alaina

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 pm-Colter Wall

Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 pm – Becky G

Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 pm -ZZ Top

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 pm and 7 pm- Keith Urban

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 pm-Darci Lynne and Friends; 7 pm -Banda Los Sebastianes

Monday, Feb. 17 at 7 pm – Morgan Wallen (Semifinals)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 pm- Dierks Bentley (Semifinals)

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 pm -Bush (Semifinals)

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 pm -Midland (Semifinals)

Friday, Feb.21 at 7 pm -Brad Paisley (Wildcard)

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. – Whiskey Myers (Xtreme Bulls) ; 7 pm-KC and the Sunshine Band (Finals)

There will be no rodeo performance on Sunday, Feb. 23, but the grounds will be open for the final day of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

