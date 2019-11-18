      Weather Alert

16-year-old killed when shots fired into Dallas-area home

Associated Press
Nov 18, 2019 @ 1:37pm

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Officials say a 16-year-old high school football player was fatally shot in suburban Dallas when someone fired into a home after several people were kicked out of a party there.
Plano police say detectives are working to determine who opened fire Saturday evening.
The nearby Allen Independent School District says the teen who was killed was Allen High School sophomore Marquel Ellis Jr. Terry Gambill, head coach of the Allen Eagles football team, told The Dallas Morning News that Ellis, who played wide receiver, got along with everybody and was loved by his teammates. Gambill says Ellis was on the varsity roster but also played on the junior varsity team to get more playing time.
The school district says counselors will be available for students and staff on Monday.
