San Antonio Police: Man accused of pulling elderly shopper down escalator at North Star Mall arrested in Travis County

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police have arrested a man accused of pulling an elderly man down an escalator at North Star Mall.

The incident took place back in January. An 81-year-old man opened the door of a handicap dressing room at Dillard’s and was surprised to find a young girl was already in there.

The man then went to a different changing room.

Police say they believe the girl told her father what had happened.

The girl’s father located the elderly man as he was getting onto an escalator. He then pulled the elderly man down, causing him to fall.

The assault was captured on surveillance video.

Police say they were able to locate the man, identified as 31-year-old Daymein Garcia in Travis County.

He was taken into custody Monday on charges of with serious bodily injury to the elderly.

The elderly man eventually recovered from his injuries and was released from the hospital.