Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago

Associated Press
Feb 12, 2020 @ 6:15am
Jussie Smollett

By DON BABWIN and HERB McCANN Associated Press

Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly staged on himself last year in downtown Chicago.

The indictment came from a special prosecutor who was appointed after Cook County prosecutors dropped the same charges last March.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb said Tuesday that Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct.

He said the charges stem from four separate false reports that Smollett gave to police in which he contended he was a victim of a hate crime.

