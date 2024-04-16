KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker

By Don Morgan
April 16, 2024 7:29AM CDT
Source: YouTube

A woman was able to take cell phone video of a man who reportedly stabbed her several times at a Northwest side apartment complex.

San Antonio police say the March 3 stabbing happened at around 9 p.m. at the Vive Apartments near Fredericksburg Road.

The woman was able to capture video of the man on her phone right before he attacked her.

She was able to get a shot of his car as well, a gold colored Lexus SUV.

The victim survived the attack but police are still searching for the man in the video.

If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP).

There’s a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest of whoever attacked the woman.

 

 

