Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged

Associated Press
May 20, 2022 @ 4:26am
FILE - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, embrace campaign volunteer Riley Roberts in a hug, the morning after her Congressional election upset of U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, used her social media accounts to confirm her engagement to Roberts, a marketing professional whom she met while both were undergraduate students at Boston University in 2011. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts.

She has gone on social media to say she and Roberts were engaged last month in her family’s hometown in Puerto Rico.

Roberts is a marketing professional she met over a decade ago while they were undergraduates at Boston University.

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents Queens, was the charismatic star of the “squad” of progressive congresswomen whose elections in 2018 helped return the chamber to Democratic control.

She has also been a lightning rod for criticism by right-wing politicians and pundits, who have found fault with both her politics and her popularity.

