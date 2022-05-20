Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts.
She has gone on social media to say she and Roberts were engaged last month in her family’s hometown in Puerto Rico.
Roberts is a marketing professional she met over a decade ago while they were undergraduates at Boston University.
Ocasio-Cortez, who represents Queens, was the charismatic star of the “squad” of progressive congresswomen whose elections in 2018 helped return the chamber to Democratic control.
She has also been a lightning rod for criticism by right-wing politicians and pundits, who have found fault with both her politics and her popularity.