AP source: Astros, Dusty Baker working on manager deal
PHOENIX, AZ - JULY 22: Dusty Baker #12 of the Washington Nationals smiles while walking through the dugout prior to the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros. The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. The hiring of Baker is a sign the Astros want to bring an old-school mentality and stern presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.